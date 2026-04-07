ISTANBUL (AP) — A gunfight erupted outside a building housing the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday, leaving two assailants dead and a police officer wounded, Turkey’s Haberturk broadcaster reported.

The report said attackers were carrying long-barreled weapons. An exchange of fire with police killed two while a third assailant was captured. One officer sustained injuries during the clash.

The area surrounding the building was quickly sealed off.

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