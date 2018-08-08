Gun-toting grandma shoots masturbating man trying to break into her Texas home

HOUSTON (WSVN) — Police in Texas say a grandmother shot a naked man who tried to break into her home.

The woman, who only wanted to be identified as “Granny Jean,” told KTRK she was taking out the trash Tuesday afternoon when she spotted the man riding his bicycle and masturbating.

“Some guy pulled off his pants and pulled his pants open, playing with his thing, and he ran up and I told him to get away from my door, or I will shoot him,” she told the station.

Houston Police said the man followed her to her the front of her home, and tried to break into the house while her granddaughter was inside.

Jean said she warned him again, but when he continued to try to gain entry, she grabbed her gun and shot through the door.

She fired just one shot, hitting the man in the chest, the Houston Chronicle reports. The suspect tried to flee on his bike, but only managed to pedal a few feet away before collapsing on a neighboring lawn.

Police said the man was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

It was apparently not his first time exposing himself. According to the Star-Telegram, police said the same man was arrested just last week for running naked in a neighborhood nearby.

Jean was questioned by detectives but has not been charged in the shooting.

