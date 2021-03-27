Guitar Hotel, US landmarks go dark in observance of Earth Hour

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - It was lights out for some cities around the world in observance of Earth Hour, and South Florida was no exception.

The Guitar Hotel at the Seminole Hard Rock took part in the yearly observance with its own light display going dark.

Across the country, iconic landmarks like the Empire State Building, and the Seattle Space Needle also went dark.

Halfway around the world, lights were off in some cities in Asia.

Earth Hour aims to promote climate change awareness.

