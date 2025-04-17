ST. PAUL, Minnesota (WCCO) — Como Park Zoo and Conservatory in St. Paul, Minnesota announced that it welcomed a two-toed sloth on Wednesday, much to the surprise and delight of the guests who got to witness the rare moment firsthand.

“She was right in front of the public, right in front of the glass, doing her thing,” said Senior Zookeeper Jill Erzar with a laugh. “For her to come out on the branch in front of visitors was a surprise.”

The rare moment left an emotional mark on all who saw it.

“It was a pretty surreal moment and experience for the few of us who got to see the birth go down,” said Como Zoo employee Jessica Scheller. “It was a very emotional moment. Some people were in tears, like myself. Just kind of shocking.”

The baby sloth has drawn large crowds. Some traveled across the country.

“Sloths are my favorite animal so I was super excited to come see it,” Alyssa Clubb said, having traveled from Phoenix. “I just can’t wait to see its head.”

Despite the excitement, getting a glimpse of the small mammal is easier said than done.

“Mom doesn’t give us very many glimpses. She’s very protective,” said Erzar.

Even the baby sloth’s father, Ziggy, isn’t allowed to get too close.

“There’s a slight chance you might see a foot or a leg or a claw or something,” said Scheller.

While zookeepers are taking a hands-off approach, they still check in everyday and make sure everything is OK.

“We do a lot of checks right away in the morning just to see how baby’s hydration looks, whether or not we’re seeing some nursing, and the biggest factor is whether or not she’s holding on tight.” said Erzar.

The baby sloth’s gender is still undetermined. However, a name is ready and will be revealed in the coming days.

The baby’s mother, Sago, arrived at Como Zoo in April 2023, and father, Ziggy, arrived a month later. Both parents came to Como as part of an Association of Zoos and Aquariums and Species Survival Plan breeding recommendation, said the zoo in a press release.

Sloths have a lengthy gestation period of about 11.5 months, according to the Como Zoo. After birth, the baby will cling to the mother’s chest where it will remain attached for approximately six months. They say a female sloth will typically spend up to a year raising her baby.

More information on the baby sloth is available on Como Zoo’s Facebook page.

