Group says Obama center won’t be true presidential library

CHICAGO (AP) — A nonprofit group suing the city of Chicago says the Obama Presidential Center shouldn’t be built in a Chicago park because it won’t be a true presidential library.

Protect Our Parks Inc. accuses organizers of the planned library at Jackson Park on the city’s South Side of pulling an “institutional bait and switch” by changing the true nature of the center from a presidential library to a center that doesn’t house historic papers.

The group’s federal lawsuit was filed Monday.

The Obama Foundation has said it will host a digital archive of President Barack Obama’s records, but that paper documents will be stored elsewhere.

On Tuesday, the Chicago Tribune reported that Mayor Rahm Emanuel dismissed the argument that the center won’t be a true presidential library. He says all the records the group wants at the center will be there in digital form.

