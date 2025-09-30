SOUTH AFRICA (WSVN) — Tourists enjoying their time at a safari in Africa faced a terrifying moment when a roaring elephant charged toward them.

Two couples were on a gondola ride this past Saturday when they were caught in the line of attack after inching too close to the animal and her babies.

“Heyya, heyay, heya…” said one victim.

The tour guide appeared to get too close for comfort to the mama elephant and her calves, prompting her parental instincts to kick in.

Footage captured by fellow safari-goers shows the female elephant flipping their canoes, sending everyone to the water.

The tour guide treaded through crocodile-infested waters to escape to a safe river bank, but left the tourist behind to face the angry animal.

The elephant hit the female victim and briefly trapped her in the murky waters.

After a few minutes, the elephant felt satisfied with her actions and wandered back to her calves and left.

The tourists, a pair from the United Kingdom and the other being American said they were unharmed and lucky to be alive.

Through it all, however, they did lose a lot of expensive camera equipment.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.