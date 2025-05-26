SAN FRANCISCO (WSVN) — A group of high school girls were saved from a sinking sailboat in San Francisco.

The U.S. Coast Guard was called out to the Bay Area on Saturday after a boat started taking on water.

Upon arrival, crews found the group of students aboard a teaching vessel.

Everyone was rescued from the boat and accounted for.

The boat was towed back to shore.

