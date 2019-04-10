Group of Idaho teenagers help elderly man after he falls on sidewalk

CALDWELL, Idaho (WSVN) — A group of teenagers in Idaho witnessed an elderly man fall down on the sidewalk and stepped up to help him.

According to KTVB, Victor Ornelas, Isaac Hernandez, Diego Ramirez, Devan Ornelas and Josh Sorg were on their way to play basketball on March 26 when they witnessed an elderly man, Jose Gomez, struggle with is walker before falling to the ground.

Hernandez was behind the wheel of the car the group of friends were in when they saw this happen, so he quickly parked, and they all got out and ran towards Gomez.

The five boys picked him up off the ground and asked if he was OK, to which he said he was.

What the boys did not know was that their efforts were noticed by someone. Pictures of the boys walking Gomez home went viral after a woman named Erika Tovar posted them on Facebook.

The boys continued to help him walk home and get into his house, but their good deed did not stop there.

Gomez’s knee was bleeding so they found napkins, put alcohol on the cut and helped him clean it up.

They still keep in touch with Gomez saying that they check up on him and talk to him about how his day was.

