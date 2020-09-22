Group of dads tackle, restrain sex offender accused of peeping at teen in restaurant bathroom

DUNCAN, S.C. (WSVN) — A group of dads took matters into their own hands when one of their daughters accused a man of being a peeping tom in a restaurant bathroom.

According to WSPA, Duncan Police Chief Carl Long said the 15-year-old victim was in town for a softball tournament and was in the bathroom at a Cracker Barrel when she noticed something moving near her feet.

Long said when the girl looked down, she saw a man’s head from the stall next to her. The girl then left the restroom and got her father, who then got a female employee to get the man, later identified as 53-year-old Douglas Lane, out of the restroom.

Witnesses told WSPA that the 15-year-old wasn’t the only girl in the bathroom.

“I’ll never forget the way they looked after,” a witness said. “They were traumatized.”

Long said the girl’s father confronted Lane outside the bathroom.

“The guy came running, sprinting out the front door with a very bloody nose,” a witness told WSPA.

Long said the man tried to get away, but other fathers helped tackle him in the parking lot and restrained him until police arrived.

Police said they found Lane’s phone on the bathroom floor.

Lane was charged with voyeurism, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. According to state records, Lane is a registered sex offender.

He has convictions in North Carolina dating back to 2004, where he spied on two victims who were 8 and 9 years old. South Carolina records show he was convicted in 1997 of peeping, voyeurism, or aggravated voyeurism.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.