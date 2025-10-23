ENCINO, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A group of bears was spotted relaxing in the trees above a neighborhood in Encino on Wednesday afternoon, drawing a small crowd of onlookers.

The bears were first spotted at around noon near Ashley Oaks Drive, close to Balboa and Ventura boulevards. The family of bears, a mother and her three cubs, remained in the neighborhood for hours, with some neighbors telling CBS LA that they were lingering even at around 9 p.m.

Both the Los Angeles Police Department and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife were called to the scene after the bears were first spotted.

SkyCal was overhead as the four bears moved around in the trees later in the afternoon.

There were no reports of direct interaction with any of the residents in the area and DFW said that none of the bears needed to be tranquilized or removed from the area.

Wildlife officials said that they’ve been tracking the mother bear, known to them as Yellow 2291, for years. She was found roaming in Claremont in May last year. he’s been relocated to the Angeles National Forest several times in recent months, but somehow always made it back to the Santa Monica Mountains. They say that she welcomed her three bear cubs in March.

It is reportedly the first time that a bear was ever reported in the city of Encino, residents told CBS LA.

