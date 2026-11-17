(WSVN) - For many Americans, the cost of putting together a Thanksgiving dinner can quickly add up.

Therefore, several major retailers are offering meal deals to help shoppers save.

“The Thanksgiving price war is really heating up, even if the oven isn’t on yet. Our analysis finds that the average Thanksgiving meal costs about $90 this year, up just 1.4% from last year,” said Ali Furman, consumer markets industry leader for PricewaterhouseCoopers U.S.

Walmart is offering a meal basket that serves 10 people for $35, while Target is offering a six-person spread for $30.

ABC News’ Becky Worley tested out the deals in California.

“The Walmart deal came with a 13-pound frozen turkey and a lot of staples like stuffing, the makings for a green bean casserole, potatoes, pumpkin pie makings, sweet potatoes with the little marshmallows for the casserole thing,” she said. “This is a lot of food. It is missing the dinner rolls that were advertised. They weren’t available at my store.”

The Walmart grocery bundle came out to $33.04.

Target had all of the items advertised, and adjusting for the weight of the turkey, it cost $33.76.

“It has a 14.39-pound frozen turkey. It has the makings for a green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, premade gravy, stuffing is available, and it has baguettes,” said Worley. “The Target bundle cost $33.76. The Walmart bundle cost $33.04. The difference? Ten items from Target and 23 items from Walmart.”

Sam’s Club is offering a different kind of deal: dinner for 16 people.

Since much of it is premade, the dinner could be ready in two hours.

“This is a lot of variety: a charcuterie board, two kinds of meats — smoked turkey and ham — two pies, mashed potatoes, gravy, a green salad, mac and cheese, and this was supposed to have green bean casserole and corn pudding, but my store was out of stock for those, too,” said Worley.

The total cost of Worley’s haul was $128.84.

There are other grocery stores and local chains offering deals of their own, which include delivery or pickup options.

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