(WSVN) - Thousands of bottles and cups for toddlers are being recalled due to lead poisoning concerns.

The recall affects about 10,500 products by Green Sprouts, a self-described natural baby product company.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the base of the products can break off, exposing a piece that contains lead.

No injuries have been reported but Green Sprouts say it will issue a full refund.

