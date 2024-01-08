BALTIMORE, Md. (WSVN) — A 9-year-old from Athens, Greece, diagnosed with a serious neurological condition, recently had a wish fulfilled as he got to meet his NBA idol, Giannis Antetokounmpo, aka “The Greek Freak.”

Leonidas suffers from Acute Flaccid Myelitis, a rare disease that causes the muscles and reflexes in the body to become weak. He and his family frequently travels from Greece to Baltimore for treatment every few weeks, but this particular trip took an unexpected and heartwarming turn.

According to an Instagram post dated Dec. 30, Antetokounmpo took the time to meet Leonidas, signed some merchandise, and posed for a picture before a game.

Leonidas described the encounter as a dream come true after meeting with his favorite basketball player.

Anyone who would like to learn more about Leonidas’ story or contribute to his treatment, you can visit their GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.