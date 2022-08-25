A South Georgia pecan company recalled a walnut product because it contained the wrong type of nut.

The Great Value four-ounce chopped walnut pouches contain pecans instead.

These products were shipped between August 8 and August 16 to Walmarts in Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, there have been no reports of illness, but people with an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans are at risk if they eat the mislabeled product.

People who purchased these items should return them or throw them out.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.