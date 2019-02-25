Great Dane gives birth to 19 puppies at Arizona animal hospital

KINGMAN, Ariz. (WSVN) — A very good girl is now a very good mother to a litter of 19 puppies.

Kingman Animal Hospital in Arizona announced that one of their patients, a Great Dane named Cleo, gave birth to a whopping 19 puppies after she was checked into the facility Saturday morning.

The hospital said a surgeon, along with seven technicians were all needed to help Cleo give birth by c-section.

Hospital officials said Cleo and her pups are currently in good health.

_____

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.