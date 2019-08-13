Grandmother sets out to visit every national park with help of grandson

(WSVN) - A grandmother is on a mission to visit every national park in the United States.

Brad Ryan and his 89-year-old grandmother, Joy, plan to travel all across the US until they successfully visit all 61 national parks.

It all started when Joy told him she had never seen the mountains or explored the great outdoors.

He told her to pack her bags, and the pair started with the Great Smoky Mountains in 2015.

They’ve been traveling ever since.

So far, they’ve checked out 29 parks.

Joy hopes to visit the rest in 2020 when she turns 90.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.