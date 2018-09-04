Report: Grandfather fatally stabbed after asking man to stop doing drugs in front of children

UTICA, Mich. (WSVN) — A grandfather in Michigan was stabbed to death at his grandchild’s first birthday party after he reportedly asked a man in the park to stop doing drugs in front of the children.

The Macomb Daily reports the victim spotted the man using drugs on a nearby park bench during his granddaughter’s birthday party at Grant Park in Utica, about 30 miles north of Detroit.

Amanda Pasho witnessed the attack, telling the newspaper that the suspect flew into a rage and stabbed the grandfather more than a dozen times.

“He had his arms up to fend off the man from stabbing him,” Pasho told the Macomb Daily. “The man put his knee in the guy’s abdomen to hold him down and then put his arm across his face and began stabbing him with a knife, like non-stop, just jabbing at him with the knife.”

Police arrested the suspect at the scene, WXYZ reports. Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect or victim.

Christopher Kaftas told the station the victim was his best friend, and said the attack happened in front of children and family.

According to Fox News, witnesses said the attacker had a box of whippets, or canisters containing nitrous oxide, which can cause hallucinations if inhaled.

