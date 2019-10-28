Grandfather charged in toddler’s death on cruise ship in Puerto Rico

(WSVN) - A grandfather who, police said, accidentally dropped his granddaughter from the 11th floor of a cruise ship in Puerto Rico has been charged with negligent homicide.

The family was on board Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas in July when the incident happened.

The 2-year-old toddler died.

The man was arrested Monday after prosecutors submitted evidence that she fell only after he picked her up and held her up to an open window.

