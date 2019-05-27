Gov. Ron DeSantis: Trade mission will help boost state’s economy

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is leading a delegation on a four-day trade mission to help boost the state’s economy and solidify its bonds with Israel.

The Republican governor addressed 100 of the state’s top legislative policymakers, lobbyists, business brokers and academic leaders Sunday night.

The agenda includes learning how Israel feeds its population of 9 million, manages limited water resources and keeps schools secure.

The team will meet with business and academic leaders over the next few days.

A pool report organized by the Florida Society of Newspaper Editors says some delegates will take side trips, focusing on issues close to their constituents’ needs.

Democratic Sen. Lauren Book, whose district includes Parkland, hopes to learn about school security.

Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried is seeking information on agriculture and water management.

