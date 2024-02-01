TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced that he is sending members of the Florida National Guard and the Florida State Guard to aid Texas in its efforts to address the southern border situation.

Up to a battalion of National Guard members, totaling around 1,000 soldiers, will be deployed to Texas based on the state’s specific needs, the governor announced Thursday.

These deployments are an addition to the more than 90 officers from the Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement currently stationed at the border.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried issued a statement following the announcement that reads in part:

“Sending troops and tax dollars to Texas is a massive waste of resources that distracts from delivering results for Floridians. Instead of using this legislative session to address the property insurance crisis, Ron and his Republican supermajority are back to their old tricks. Floridians deserve better.” FDP Chair Nikki Fried

