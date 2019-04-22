Gorillas join in selfie with park ranger

(WSVN) - Two gorillas were caught displaying some human-like behavior while taking a photo with a park ranger.

According to CNN, the photo, taken by a worker at the Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo, went viral after being shared on social media.

The photo shows the park ranger standing in the foreground while female gorillas Ndakazi and Ndeze pose for the camera. One gorilla is seen standing in a power pose, while the other leans in to make it into the photo.

“Those gorilla gals are always acting cheeky so this was the perfect shot of their true personalities,” Virunga National Park wrote on Instagram.

CNN reported that the ranger is familiar with the animals, having helped rescue them as babies.

The Virunga National Park is home to 22 primate species, including three great apes.

The park is also using their boost in popularity to emphasize the importance of conservation.

“Conserving Virunga’s amazing wildlife is a constant challenge for the Park and our work wouldn’t be possible without your support,” they said in the post.

