Gorilla siblings caught on camera swinging around at Zoo Atlanta

ATLANTA (WSVN) — A pair of gorillas at Zoo Atlanta sure know how to have fun.

Video shows a pair of young gorilla siblings, Merry and Anake, swinging around and playing on a swing.

The zoo said playing is very common among juvenile gorillas, the same way human children play with each other.

Gorillas are social animals, and playing is a way for them to build bonds and socialize in a positive way.

