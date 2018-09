(WSVN) - A man got the surprise of a lifetime while kayaking off the coast of New Zealand.

Video shows the kayaker in the water with a group of friends when a seal comes up, and slaps him in the face with an octopus.

“That’s mental,” a friend is heard shouting as the group bursts into laughter.

The wild encounter was all captured by a friend’s GoPro camera.

