GoPro video show bald eagle stealing fisherman’s catch

WINDHAM, Maine (WSVN) – One man’s catch is another bird’s meal.

Well, that’s what Nicholas Batchelder learned first hand.

According to WCSH, Batchelder and some friends were ice fishing in Windham, Maine when the group noticed a bald eagle was eyeing them from a nearby nest.

As soon as the group made their first catch – a small white perch, the eagle swooped down about 20 feet away from them.

Wasting no time, Batchelder set up his GoPro camera and left the fish out on the snow while he and his friends backed away.

Moments later, the eagle swooped in and snatched up the fish.

Batchelder said video of the eagle taking the fish was well worth giving up his catch.

