KYIV, Ukraine. (WSVN) – Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie Friday made an unannounced trip to Ukraine and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

The trip marks the presidential candidate’s first visit to the war torn country.

Christie is expected to tour several sites, including a civilian burial site and a history museum.

