Google pledges to diversify workforce over next 5 years

(WSVN) - Google announced that they are setting up a plan to diversify its workforce within the next five years.

The tech giant’s CEO made the pledge to the company’s workers in a letter on Wednesday.

They said the goal is to increase the representation of underrepresented groups among leadership by 30% within the five-year time frame.

The letter also included the company’s commitment to “build sustainable equity for google’s black plus community.”

