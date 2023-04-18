In celebration of National Park Week, Google Maps has rolled out new features to make exploring the great outdoors easier for visitors. The updated app will offer a range of tools to help park-goers navigate their way around the parks and discover new things to see and do.

According to Google, the new features will include access to trail routes, walking and cycling directions, and downloadable park maps that can be used even without internet access. This will make it easier for visitors to plan their routes and explore the park at their own pace.

In addition to these new features, Google Maps will also provide general guidance for visitors, including helpful tips for exploring the park and finding the best spots to take in the sights.

If you’re interested in visiting one of the more than 400 national parks in the United States, you’re in luck: entrance fees to all national parks will be waived on Saturday, the first day of National Park Week. This is a great opportunity to explore the beauty and diversity of America’s national parks and take advantage of the new features offered by Google Maps.

Whether you’re an experienced hiker or just looking for a fun day out with the family, the new features offered by Google Maps are sure to make your visit to the national parks even more enjoyable. So why not plan your trip today and discover all that the great outdoors has to offer?

