(WSVN) - Google is advising users to update their web browser as soon as possible.

Google says its popular Chrome browser has a dangerous vulnerability allowing hackers to access users’ personal data.

The tech giant announced an emergency update for its billions of users but warn that it could take days to roll out.

Microsoft said the same problem exists in its Edge browser and have already issued a patch.

