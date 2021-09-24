SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WSVN) — An Alabama animal hospital’s bittersweet tradition is bringing tears to the eyes of those on the internet.

Smiths Station Animal Hospital shared a photo showing a glass jar filled with Hershey’s kisses, with the outside of the jar labeled “goodbye kisses.”

Along with the photo was the caption, “This jar is reserved for our euthanasia appointments… because no dog should go to Heaven without tasting chocolate.”

The heart-wrenching post has been shared over 100,000 times, as of Friday.

“We didn’t expect this kind of response,” staff members told Fox 13.

Hospital staff said they have gotten messages from people from all over the world about how their post touched their hearts.

“It just goes to show that everyone around the world shares at least one common interest and that is the love we have for our pets,” staff said.

Although chocolate is toxic to dogs, Dr. Nicole Namie told WRBL that she thinks it’s important to offer the animals something special before they go.

Dr. Nicole Namie also said that chocolate isn’t the only food they will give the pups to make them more comfortable in their final moments.

“We have always done something special for our euthanasia appointments, whether we go get a cheeseburger or share something from our lunch boxes that we would have eaten that day,” she told Fox 13. “It’s just a chance for us to have a special one-on-one moment with the patients that we have become so close to and their owners.”

Naime also told WRBL that pet owners seem to appreciate the gesture.

“They seem to find comfort in knowing their pets are going to Heaven with a full belly and love in their hearts,” Dr. Namie said.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.