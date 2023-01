(WSVN) - A woman in New York is lucky to be alive after her car caught fire on the Long Island Expressway in New York.

Five good Samaritans risked their own lives to pull the woman out of the blaze.

The 56-Year-Old Farmingville, NY resident is in critical condition.

