NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSVN) — A dog was saved by good Samaritans, Tuesday.

The dog was seen running frantically across the highway after feeling trapped on the interstate.

Strangers quickly jumped into action and slowed traffic as others tried to capture the dog.

The dog eventually gave in and that was when a man moves in slowly to attach a leash to its collar.

An officer brought the dog to an animal shelter in Tennessee where it is now safe.

The good boy is waiting to be claimed.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.