SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A car lost control along Historic Highway 50 on Christmas morning, leaving its occupants in a life-threatening situation until a U.S. Air Force staff sergeant stepped in to help.

SSgt. Ruben Tala, stationed at Travis Air Force Base, was traveling with his family through the Sierra corridor shortly after 8 a.m. when he saw an SUV spin out of control.

“During that time, I mean, I think it’s the adrenaline kicking in,” Tala said.

The SUV was teetering hundreds of feet above the ground. Video shared with KCRA shows Tala gripping the driver’s side door as the vehicle dangled over the edge.

“I thought about my wife and my daughter. What if there’s a family in that car? Somebody has to help,” Tala told KCRA.

As Tala worked to stabilize the situation, other good Samaritans stopped and joined the rescue effort. Together, they were able to help the driver and his wife reach safety. The woman was visibly shaken and clutching the couple’s two dogs.

Highway 50 is known for hazardous winter driving conditions, particularly during storms, when snow and ice can make the roadway treacherous even for experienced drivers.

Tala said the gratitude from the family left a lasting impression. One detail, he added, stood out to him afterward.

“It’s funny too, because one of their dog’s names is Luna, which is my daughter’s name,” he said. “I was like, how’s that a coincidence, right?”

Tala and his wife, Yvett, share a 22-month-old daughter and were on their way to the snow for the holiday when the crash unfolded.

“SSgt Tala and Yvett’s quick action and courage are a direct reflection of our Core Value of Service Before Self,” Lt. Col. Jason Christie, 60th Force Support Squadron commander, said in a statement. “We’re so proud to have them as our teammates and witness them ready to help anyone in need.”

