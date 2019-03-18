Good Samaritan carries elderly woman up stairs at Houston rodeo

HOUSTON (WSVN) — A good Samaritan stepped up to help an elderly woman to and from her seat at a Houston rodeo show over the weekend.

According to Fox 13, Shayla and Thomas Harwell were at RodeoHouston Saturday night when they noticed an elderly woman with her daughter and granddaughters struggling to walk down the stairs to her seat.

Thomas went up to help the elderly woman who accepted his assistance.

When the show was over, Shayla said her husband noticed the woman didn’t have the strength to make it back up the stairs, so Thomas went and carried her back up the stairs.

Shayla took to Facebook to share how proud she was of her husband.

“It’s in our DNA. It’s in our blood to help,” Shayla told the Houston Chronicle. “Kindness should be a way of life.”

Shayla told Fox 13 that both she and Thomas are volunteer firefighters for the Hardin Volunteer Fire Department.

