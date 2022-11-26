(CNN) — A good Samaritan, who was at the right place at the right time, and a team of New York City officers who rushed on scene rescued a man who fell on the subway tracks just seconds before an incoming train arrived, police said.

Two officers from the NYPD’s 25th Precinct were in the middle of a platform inspection Thursday evening on the 6 line at the East 116 Street and Lexington Avenue subway station when commuters informed them a man had fallen on the train tracks of another platform, the department told CNN in a statement.

Bodycam video posted by New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell shows the officers rushing to the man’s aid. The clip shows another person already at the man’s side on the tracks when officers arrive. With the good Samaritan’s help, the officers were able to move the man from the tracks and onto the platform, the NYPD said.

The bodycam video shows the rescue — and the oncoming train that arrived just moments after the man was removed from the tracks.

A third officer who arrived “was able to use his prior medical training to render aid to the aided male while awaiting the response of medical personnel,” the NYPD said.

EMS responded and took the man to a local hospital in stable condition, with minor injuries to his hand and back, police said. No other injuries were reported.

“The heroics of NY’s Finest always amazes me,” Sewell said in a Twitter statement. “For the @NYPD25Pct officers who rescued a man from an oncoming train after he accidentally fell on the subway tracks yesterday in Manhattan — the courage is second nature.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.