(WSVN) - For years many thought drinking coffee every day was bad for your heart health but according to a new study published in The New England Journal of Medicine that’s not true.

The study showed that drinking coffee did not significantly increase a healthy person’s chances of experiencing premature atrial contractions.

Premature atrial contractions are extra palpitations that can make you feel like your heart skipped a beat.

However, it’s not all good news the study also found that people who drink two or more cups of coffee every day experience a small increase in a type of irregular heartbeat called premature ventricular contractions.

Doctors said this is common.

“The significance of people having a few extra heartbeats, in this case, it was about 50 over the course of the day. The ventricular is the main pumping chamber of the heart side made no difference from the other side of the heart. That difference is not going to make it much difference clinically or in someone’s health over the course of a long time,” said Doctor David Kao.

The study monitored 100 people over the course of two weeks. On days when they were asked to consume coffee, researchers found they were more physically active. Walking roughly 1,000 more steps but getting roughly 40 less minutes of sleep.

According to the National Coffee Association, two-thirds of Americans drink coffee every day more than other beverages like water or tea.

