Good girl! Mya, the K9 officer, gets spot in the school yearbook

(CNN) — Mya Tarvin has been putting in long days at Bryant High School for the entire school year, just like all the students and teachers.

So why shouldn’t she earn a spot in the yearbook?

That’s apparently what the yearbook staff thought, too, even if this Arkansas K9 officer is more of a shoo-in for Most Likely to Fetch rather than Most Likely to Succeed.

The photogenic Belgian Malinois breed got a prime spot in the middle of the staff page — right between a math teacher and the school’s yearbook adviser.

To paraphrase comments from the Bryant Police Department, which posted the photo on its Facebook page, good girl!

“So it looks like one of Bryant PD’s finest School Resource Officer’s made the Hornet Yearbook this year. Good job Mya, you are representing the PD with pride…..Hornet Pride!!!” the officers wrote.

Mya has been patrolling the halls with her own school ID badge since the beginning of the year.

Mya joined the Bryant Police Department in August and was assigned to the high school. The department says she is primarily a narcotics dog, but she is also trained to perform tracking and article recovery.

