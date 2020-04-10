Good Friday observed via livestream ahead of Easter

MIAMI (WSVN) - Christians across South Florida are observing Good Friday.

As one of the holiest days, many say prayer and introspection is needed today more than ever.

Instead of going to church because of social distancing to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski observed the day that commemorates the crucifixion of of Jesus Christ.

The celebration was live-streamed from St. Mary’s Cathedral without a congregation.

Good Friday is a day of fasting and abstinence, leading up to the day of Jesus’s resurrection, Easter Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.