CHATHAM, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Firefighters sprung into action Tuesday afternoon when a golden retriever named Goose fell through the ice at a pond in Chatham, Massachusetts.

According to the Chatham Fire Department, crews were dispatched to Goose Pond around 3:20 p.m. after a report of a dog that fell into the icy water about 200 feet out.

Goose’s owner was on the scene and told firefighters he had let the dog out 15 minutes prior to the fall.

Firefighters donned survival suits and were on the ice by 3:30 p.m., according to officials.

Utilizing specialized ice rescue equipment, the dog was safely pulled ashore minutes later.

Chatham fire officials said Goose was cold and tired but showed no signs of severe distress.

“While this incident had a successful outcome, this serves as an important reminder that ice on ponds can be extremely dangerous,” Chatham Fire Chief Justin Tavano said in a press release. “In this case, the ice was several inches thick immediately adjacent to where Goose fell through. Goose’s owner did the exact right thing in this situation by calling 911 and resisting the urge to go on the ice himself.”

Chatham police also assisted firefighters at the scene.

