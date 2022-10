(WSVN) - America’s beloved sports car is temporarily shutting down production.

General Motors said the creation of the Chevrolet Corvette will be halted for a week due to supply shortages.

Production is set to pick back up the week of October 24.

Corvettes remain one of the most popular and best-selling sports cars in the United States.

