DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers with Global Empowerment Mission, a nonprofit organization in Doral, are sending much needed aid and other assistance to victims of the Texas flooding.

Dozens of palettes loaded with lifesaving supplies boarded two semi trucks to be sent directly into the hands of flood victims in Central Texas.

“Disaster happens,” said GEM Vice President of Global Operations Jeff Popvich. “So, we are here just to support them in immediate need so they can make it to the next day.”

Popvich and staff at GEM, along with local volunteers, dedicated their time on Monday to build necessity kits, filled with items like nonperishable food, feminine hygiene products, water and liquid hydrator.

These kits are set to reach about a thousand Texans in need.

“So there is 26 pallets of our necessity kits, and there’s 50 kits per pallet, and then we sent another 26 pallets of water and one pallet of Flew the Coop, which is for pets,” said Popvich.

GEM’s relief efforts go far beyond the items sent, as they have sent staff to the site to help on the ground as well.

“GEM bStrong is here in Hunt, Texas assessing the needs of this community which suffered such terrible losses after the flood of the Guadalupe River,” said the GEM field mission supervisor, Andrew Pryor. “The water got all the way up over there.”

Popvich said the group is also giving out cash cards for those who need it most.

“We’re also on the ground passing out cash cards for immediate needs,” said Popvich. “So, if people need $250, $500, we’re out there.”

If you’re interested in building necessity kits, GEM is accepting volunteers beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m.

If you can’t donate your time, you can help monetarily. To donate to GEM, or to learn more, please click here.

