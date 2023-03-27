DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers with a South Florida nonprofit are lending a helping hand to residents impacted by deadly tornadoes and strong storms that have swept across the South.

7News cameras captured volunteers packing and taping up boxes at Global Empowerment Mission’s warehouse in Doral, Sunday.

The boxes are filled with supplies and hygiene kits aiming to help the people of Mississipp, many of whom now find themselves without a home after a deadly tornado tore through Mississippi.

“With one truck we can help up to 1,500 families,” said Emily Fullmer with GEM.

GEM is sending the much-needed supplies, which include canned food and water.

Some members of the nonprofit’s team are already on the ground in the Southeast, where they have been helping since Saturday night.

“We’re finding here that cash is king. It gives them a little bit of dignity to purchase the things that they need immediately,” said Kimberly Bentley, director of field operations for GEM.

Bentley spoke with 7News from Rolling Fork, Mississippi, a town that bore the brunt of the strong winds.

“We’re in the first phase right now, so we hit the ground running with our initial Be Strong cash cards,” she said. “Then we also have a distribution taking place.”

More supplies and help are on the way.

“We will continue with semi-trucks full of aid and continue,” said Bentley. “As those unmet needs come up, we’ll fill in those gaps and supply accordingly.”

One supply truck has already reached its destination, another is en route, and a third is set to leave early Monday morning.

If you would like to make a donation to GEM to help those impacted by the tornadoes, click here.

