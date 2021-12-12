DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida philanthropist and his organization have sent support to residents of Kentucky that have been affected after a tornado ripped through the state.

7News cameras on captured volunteers of the disaster relief nonprofit Global Empowerment Mission in Doral as they packed and sorted supplies that were shipped out Saturday afternoon.

More than $425,000 worth of supplies are on their way.

Michael Capponi, the organization’s founder, is already on the ground in Mayfield, Kentucky. Speaking with 7News on Sunday, he described the situation that residents are facing.

“It looks like a bomb dropped on an entire city. It was just overwhelming,” he said. “I’ve never seen more concentrated destruction in probably all my humanitarian initiatives, ever. There’s just really nothing left there.”

On Saturday, Capponi sent a message to the thousands of people who are now hurting.

“Hang in there. There’s always hope, there’s always light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “Sometimes things happen to us, and they become great lessons in life much later on.”

If you would like to make a donation to help Global Empowerment Mission’s efforts, click here.

