MAYFIELD, KY. (WSVN) – Some much-needed aid from South Florida has arrived in Mayfield, Kentucky.

The mission to help tornado survivors is being led by the Doral-based organization Global Empowerment Mission.

By noon Thursday, a relief drive at a local church was already underway to help those who need it the most with $2 million worth of supplies being distributed.

“Help like this is just great because we really don’t have anything to cook with or on right now,” said Mayfield resident Rebecca Vanderhule.

“I have a family that lost everything at work, and I’m going to try and share some of my stuff with them,” said Mayfield resident Kayla Cole.

“Miami is just incredible. Imagine that all the aid that everybody is getting today is from Miami,” said Global Empowerment Mission founder Michael Capponi. “Think about that a little bit. It’s pretty amazing.”

Trucks from South Florida have already arrived in the area, delivering additional supplies.

“There’ll be, I don’t know, 250 cars maybe, 250 families. By Tuesday, there might be 600,” said Capponi.

Global Empowerment Mission is no stranger to helping in hard times and will see this latest mission through for weeks and months to come.

“I love seeing all the help that we’ve gotten,” said Vanderhule. “The United States has just come together to help us all and thank God they did because we got hit hard.”

Ten semi-trucks from the organization will make their way to Mayfield by Christmas Day.

