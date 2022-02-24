DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida volunteers are among those rallying behind Ukraine following the recent Russian invasion.

Global Empowerment Mission in Doral is packing supplies to send to the country.

They spent several hours on Wednesday putting together palettes, containing kits with hygiene supplies, first aid kits, blankets, tents and sleeping bags, in anticipation of the mass number of people affected by the attack.

Palettes will be shipped to neighboring Poland as early as Thursday.

“Today, we’re preparing to ship some things by air and we’re starting to load those containers,” said the president of the organization. “The first container will be out at sea by tomorrow. We have 44 million people that live in Ukraine. They’re going to be terrified by tomorrow and today, and it’s too many people trying to leave major cities all at once.”

Over the next few months, the organization will send 100,000 kits to the area.

Global Empowerment Mission’s president is set to head to Poland on Thursday to assist with distribution of the kits.

