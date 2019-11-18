Girl who who was denied school photos for red hair extensions rocks photo shoot

An young girl who was not allowed to get her school photos taken due to her red hair extensions instead rocked her own photo shoot.

Eight-year-old Marian Scott made headlines last month after she was blocked from taking her school photos due to her red hair extensions. The principal said that the extensions violated school policy.

However, according to WILX, dozens of photographers reached out to Marian’s family offering to give her photo shoots to help rebuild her confidence.

The family eventually accepted the offer from Jermaine Horton Photography who took stunning photos of Marian with a new wardrobe donated by Joy Entertainment & Event Management and Mieka Joi, CEO of Rich Girl Candy.

In all the photos, Marian’s red extensions are on display.

“It was fun, you got to pose and change clothes and got to be yourself,” said Marian told WILX.

Marian said despite her confidence in the images, the incident with the school left her dejected, so her parents pulled her from the school.

Jermaine Horton, the owner of the photography business said he wanted to make sure Marian’s confidence was rebuilt.

“Confidence is a process especially when you are rebuilding someone’s confidence, especially a child because they are so fragile, so we want to make sure that she feels great that day, but also going forward that it’s ongoing and she still feels that support,” Horton told WILX.

Marian and her family said they are grateful for the support they have gotten after the incident.

“Thank you,” said Marian. “I appreciate it and I love the support.”

