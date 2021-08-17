(WSVN) - If you were hoping to cut back on the number of cookies you bought from the girl scouts next year, well, think again.

The organization announced a new addition to its lineup: the Adventurefuls.

According to the Girl Scouts of the USA, the Adventureful is a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored creme and a hint of sea salt.

“Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure just like Girl Scouts go on their own amazing adventures through the program,” the organization said in a press release.

The cookie will be offered during the 2022 season.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox