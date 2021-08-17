(WSVN) - If you were hoping to cut back on the number of cookies you bought from the girl scouts next year, well, think again.

The organization announced a new addition to its lineup: the Adventurefuls.

According to the Girl Scouts of the USA, the Adventureful is a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored creme and a hint of sea salt.

“Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure just like Girl Scouts go on their own amazing adventures through the program,” the organization said in a press release.

The cookie will be offered during the 2022 season.

