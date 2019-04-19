Girl finds megalodon tooth during trip to North Carolina beach

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WSVN) — A young girl made the discovery of a lifetime after she found a megalodon tooth on a North Carolina beach.

According to WECT, middleschooler Avery Fauth discovered the tooth while at North Topsail Beach, Monday.

Megalodons are an extinct species of giant shark that lived millions of years ago. Megalodons were the largest species of shark and researchers say fossil remains suggest the creature reached a maximum length of 59 feet, with the average shark measuring 34 feet.

Avery and her family like to search the beach for shark teeth together. Her father has been looking for a megalodon for over 20 years and got his three daughters interested in the search as well.

“I was pretty surprised [that she found one]. I’ve been looking for 25 years, and I haven’t found anything,” Avery’s dad said. “I was really shocked and excited for her that she found something that big.”

Avery and her sisters also found five other shark teeth, including a few great white shark teeth.

Avery said she plans to keep the tooth in a special box at home.

