Gillette recalls Venus razors over misaligned blades

(WSVN) - Gillette is pulling some of their Venus razors off of shelves due to misaligned blades.

Close to 88,000 Venus Simply3 disposable razors have been recalled due to the blades posing a higher risk of cuts during regular use.

The razors were sold in a Venus Simply3 pack of four and Daisy Venus Simply3 pack, which included an additional free razor.

The four pack has a lot number of 9003A17400 or 9007A17400 and a UPC code of 047400315358.

The Daisy pack has a lot number of 9009A17400 and a UPC number of 047400300712.

Customers who have purchased the razors can contact the company at 800-362-1258 for a full refund.

