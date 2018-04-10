Get your scoop on! Ben and Jerry’s hosts Free Cone Day

(WSVN) - If you love ice cream, get ready because Tuesday marks Free Cone Day at Ben and Jerry’s.

The ice cream retailer is giving away a free scoop of ice cream on Tuesday, and the event begins at noon and ends at 8 p.m. Ben and Jerry’s is expecting to hand out more than one million scoops of ice cream.

Co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield started the annual tradition in 1979 to thank their local Vermont community for supporting the ice cream shop in its first year.

For a list of locations near you, click here.

