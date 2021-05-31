(WSVN) - Want to get paid to play video games?

If you think you can play for 21 hours with one friend to help you out, Frontier Bundles wants your help.

The internet provider is offering $2,000 to two friends who are willing to play 21 hours of video games together and report back to them on their experience.

Frontier Bundles wants to know if people play better alone or with someone on their team.

Snacks will also be provided.

If you want to get paid to play, find out how to apply on the Frontier Bundles website.

All applicants must be 18 years of age or older.

